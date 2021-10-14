Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is 17.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] gained 1.98% on the last trading session, reaching $97.47 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) to Host Webcast of 2021 Third-Quarter Results.

Regulatory News:.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast on www.pmi.com/2021Q3earnings on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its 2021 Third-Quarter results, which will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.

Philip Morris International Inc. represents 1.56 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $152.39 billion with the latest information. PM stock price has been found in the range of $95.20 to $97.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 4930910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $109.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 90 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 54.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for PM stock

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.21 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.58, while it was recorded at 95.83 for the last single week of trading, and 93.87 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.04 and a Gross Margin at +66.38. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.00.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 55.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.59. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 163.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 12.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $114,187 million, or 76.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,832,982, which is approximately 1.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,393,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.91 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.86 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 1.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 834 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 49,196,172 shares. Additionally, 769 investors decreased positions by around 46,280,020 shares, while 330 investors held positions by with 1,076,030,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,171,506,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,155,841 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,511,447 shares during the same period.