Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] fell -13.52% so far this year. What now?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] gained 0.65% or 0.48 points to close at $74.69 with a heavy trading volume of 3137154 shares. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Penn National Gaming to Report Third Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 4.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) announced that it will release its 2021 third quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021 followed by a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 212/231-2938; please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call at www.pngaming.com; allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. A replay of the call can be accessed for thirty days on the Internet at www.pngaming.com.

It opened the trading session at $74.50, the shares rose to $75.95 and dropped to $73.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PENN points out that the company has recorded -25.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, PENN reached to a volume of 3137154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $99.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for PENN stock

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.67 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.83, while it was recorded at 73.85 for the last single week of trading, and 89.08 for the last 200 days.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +37.56. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.71.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 420.05. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 414.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of -$36,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

There are presently around $9,930 million, or 86.10% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,832,450, which is approximately -0.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,395,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in PENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $973.04 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly -18.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 17,338,505 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 21,186,911 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 94,430,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,955,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,848,033 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 3,164,127 shares during the same period.