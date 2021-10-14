Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] is -4.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] price plunged by -0.99 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2021 Results, October 2021 Monthly Dividend and September 30, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics.

October 2021 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock.

Estimated Book Value Per Share as of September 30, 2021 of $4.77.

A sum of 4243220 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.37M shares. Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $5.03 and dropped to a low of $4.98 until finishing in the latest session at $5.01.

The one-year ORC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.57. The average equity rating for ORC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $11.50, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ORC stock. On September 03, 2014, analysts increased their price target for ORC shares from 14 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 32.19.

ORC Stock Performance Analysis:

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, ORC shares dropped by -0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 5.02 for the last single week of trading, and 5.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orchid Island Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.85 and a Gross Margin at +93.04. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.34.

Return on Total Capital for ORC is now 0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 865.80. Additionally, ORC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.60.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $196 million, or 28.50% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,205,376, which is approximately 8.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,006,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.08 million in ORC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $23.3 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly 46.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 6,659,093 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,478,984 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 28,964,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,102,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 928,837 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,042,846 shares during the same period.