Market cap of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] reaches 568.95M – now what?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRXP] plunged by -$1.48 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.00 during the day while it closed the day at $9.44. The company report on October 12, 2021 that NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Progress on Worldwide Commercial Scale Development of ZYESAMI™ (aviptadil).

NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP), announced that a revised Investigational New Drug module on the manufacturing of ZYESAMI™ (aviptadil) was submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), containing documentation that confirmed Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is prepared to supply ZYESAMI on a commercial scale. This module will now be used as part of the FDA’s rolling review process supporting the New Drug Application for ZYESAMI.

As thousands of people around the world continue to die each day from COVID-19, we are continuing our efforts to ensure that NRx has the supply and logistics in place to provide ZYESAMI to patients where it is granted regulatory approval,” said Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, CEO and Chairman of NRx.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 11.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NRXP stock has declined by -0.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -70.50% and lost -61.31% year-on date.

The market cap for NRXP stock reached $568.95 million, with 41.73 million shares outstanding and 18.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, NRXP reached a trading volume of 5410940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.24

NRXP stock trade performance evaluation

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.58. With this latest performance, NRXP shares dropped by -25.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.10, while it was recorded at 8.38 for the last single week of trading, and 24.32 for the last 200 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NRXP is now -4.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.50. Additionally, NRXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] managed to generate an average of -$217,206 per employee.NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 4.00% of NRXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 637,416, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 364,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.44 million in NRXP stocks shares; and OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $2.83 million in NRXP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRXP] by around 1,575,388 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 83,601 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 21,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,637,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRXP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,182,265 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 80,411 shares during the same period.