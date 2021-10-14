Market cap of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] reaches 43.06M – now what?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] traded at a high on 10/12/21, posting a 14.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.96. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Kintara Therapeutics to Present at the LD Micro Main Event Conference.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Saiid Zarrabian, will present a corporate overview at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference which is being held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from October 12 – 14, 2021.

Mr. Zarrabian will deliver his corporate presentation on October 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6422611 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stands at 9.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.61%.

The market cap for KTRA stock reached $43.06 million, with 32.44 million shares outstanding and 28.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 938.71K shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 6422611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.02. With this latest performance, KTRA shares dropped by -32.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.50 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2970, while it was recorded at 0.8233 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6482 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -397.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -706.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -706.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -464.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,914,900 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.40% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,122,231, which is approximately 100.251% of the company’s market cap and around 1.03% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 523,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in KTRA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.27 million in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly 82.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 992,318 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 496,845 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,236,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,725,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 191,779 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 86,440 shares during the same period.