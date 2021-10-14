Market cap of Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] reaches 67.79M – now what?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] gained 7.24% on the last trading session, reaching $0.57 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs,” or the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a portfolio company of Qualcomm Technologies, announced the following executive position changes. As of October 1, 2021, Anthony K. Chan has been appointed to the new position of Executive Director of Finance and US Operations, and the position of the Chief Financial Officer which Mr. Chan held since April 2015 has been filled by Henry Sun; and Mr. Sun will report to Mr. Chan.

Before joining Borqs, Mr. Sun founded Reach China LLC in 2016, a cross-border consulting firm helping both American and Chinese companies with capital market introductions and international business development. From January 2011 to August 2016, Mr. Sun served as the CFO of Highpower International, Inc., a lithium battery company listed on Nasdaq. From November 2009 to December 2010, Mr. Sun was the CFO of Zoomlion Concrete Machinery Company, a division of Zoomlion that was listed on both the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges. Mr. Sun also held financial management roles with various public and private companies including Merrill Lynch from 2003 to 2005. Mr. Sun has extensive experiences in financial reporting and planning, corporate finance and SEC compliance, investor relations, capital raising, as well as managing relationships with investment bankers. Mr. Sun holds a MBA degree from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University, and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications.

Borqs Technologies Inc. represents 115.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.79 million with the latest information. BRQS stock price has been found in the range of $0.5321 to $0.5998.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 3608611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for BRQS stock

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -22.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.74 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7072, while it was recorded at 0.5488 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0924 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.14 and a Gross Margin at +5.67. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$126,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.40% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PEAK6 INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 105,806, which is approximately -47.888% of the company’s market cap and around 10.29% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 100,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $48000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 131,256 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,066,632 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 702,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,555 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 720,946 shares during the same period.