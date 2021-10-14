Market Analysts see Roku Inc. [ROKU] gaining to $389. Time to buy?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] price surged by 2.88 percent to reach at $9.22. The company report on October 6, 2021 that ‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry has Passed a “Tipping Point”.

TV streaming popular among Canadians of all generations.

Key survey insights*:.

A sum of 2843636 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.95M shares. Roku Inc. shares reached a high of $329.84 and dropped to a low of $319.5446 until finishing in the latest session at $329.22.

The one-year ROKU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.05. The average equity rating for ROKU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $470.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $488 to $350. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $395, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ROKU stock. On August 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ROKU shares from 400 to 475.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 11.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 243.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

ROKU Stock Performance Analysis:

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 341.08, while it was recorded at 323.33 for the last single week of trading, and 370.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roku Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.98.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.01. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$9,095 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

ROKU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 64.40%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,727 million, or 71.10% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,418,010, which is approximately -12.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,899,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.28 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly -1.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

451 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 9,420,295 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 6,304,297 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 68,496,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,220,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,272,776 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 985,351 shares during the same period.