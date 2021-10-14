Market Analysts see Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gaining to $220. Time to buy?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] traded at a high on 10/13/21, posting a 1.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $212.12. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Lowe’s Launches Lowe’s One Roof Media Network, A New Kind of Retail Media Sales and Marketing Service.

Brands gain unprecedented access to the home lifestyle movement through a robust suite of partnership offerings and consumer insights.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced the launch of Lowe’s One Roof Media Network, a retail media service providing an extensive portfolio of omnichannel advertising services designed to put brands at the forefront of the home lifestyle movement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3011075 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lowe’s Companies Inc. stands at 1.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.80%.

The market cap for LOW stock reached $150.59 billion, with 705.00 million shares outstanding and 703.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 3011075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $230.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $225 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on LOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 59.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has LOW stock performed recently?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.65 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.74, while it was recorded at 208.97 for the last single week of trading, and 189.46 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 17.70%.

Insider trade positions for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $111,481 million, or 76.20% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,322,453, which is approximately -2.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,858,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.79 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.53 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

963 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 22,842,120 shares. Additionally, 897 investors decreased positions by around 33,292,200 shares, while 325 investors held positions by with 469,422,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,557,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,338,008 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,179,423 shares during the same period.