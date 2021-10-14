Market Analysts see Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] traded at a high on 10/13/21, posting a 0.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.99. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Healthpeak Properties to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 8608073. You may also access the conference call via webcast at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak’s website through November 3, 2022, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through November 17, 2021 by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 10160585.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3154601 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Healthpeak Properties Inc. stands at 1.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.71%.

The market cap for PEAK stock reached $18.41 billion, with 538.93 million shares outstanding and 537.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 3154601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $37.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $35.50, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has PEAK stock performed recently?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.46 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.07, while it was recorded at 33.78 for the last single week of trading, and 33.13 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.80 and a Gross Margin at +5.47. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Return on Total Capital for PEAK is now -0.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.55. Additionally, PEAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] managed to generate an average of $662,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to 1.70%.

Insider trade positions for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

There are presently around $17,229 million, or 96.70% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,603,674, which is approximately 0.716% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 72,097,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly -1.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 18,875,765 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 31,217,903 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 456,791,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,885,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,755,853 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 10,947,392 shares during the same period.