Market Analysts see General Mills Inc. [GIS] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] slipped around -0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $61.86 at the close of the session, down -0.45%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that General Mills Becomes First U.S. Investment Grade Consumer Packaged Goods Company to Execute a Sustainability-Linked Bond.

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) announced its inaugural sustainability-linked bond aligned to the company’s efforts to combat climate change. The 10-year, $500 million sustainability-linked bond is tied to measurable improvements on the pathway to General Mills’ commitment to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent across its value chain by 2030.

“Climate change and its effects are having an impact on our planet, people’s lives and on General Mills’ ability to live out our purpose of making food the world loves,” said Kofi Bruce, chief financial officer, General Mills. “General Mills is focused on reducing emissions across our value chain, and we are making strategic financial investments connected to our sustainability goals to further advance and support this important work.”.

General Mills Inc. stock is now 5.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GIS Stock saw the intraday high of $62.35 and lowest of $61.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.65, which means current price is +14.64% above from all time high which was touched on 05/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 3166423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $63.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $65 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $51, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on GIS stock. On September 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GIS shares from 68 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 37.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has GIS stock performed recently?

General Mills Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.69 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.33, while it was recorded at 61.69 for the last single week of trading, and 59.65 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +34.77. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.34. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $66,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.85%.

Insider trade positions for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

There are presently around $28,741 million, or 78.30% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,266,074, which is approximately 0.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,488,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.04 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 616 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 30,354,290 shares. Additionally, 622 investors decreased positions by around 33,526,213 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 400,726,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,606,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,802,213 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,274,410 shares during the same period.