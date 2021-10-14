Koss Corporation [KOSS] Stock trading around $18.65 per share: What’s Next?

Koss Corporation [NASDAQ: KOSS] price plunged by -2.76 percent to reach at -$0.53. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Koss Corporation Q4 Net Sales Jump 37%, Closing Fiscal Year with a 7% Gain.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ SYMBOL: KOSS), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has reported its results for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Sales for the fourth quarter were $5,420,471, which is a 37.3% increase from sales of $3,948,968 for the same three month period one year ago. The three month net income was $331,943, compared to net income of $158,238 for the fourth quarter last year. Basic income per common share for the quarter was $0.04 compared to basic income per common share of $0.02 for the three month period one year ago. Diluted income per common share for the quarter was $0.03 compared to diluted income per common share of $0.02 for the three month period one year ago.

A sum of 12205995 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 350.18K shares. Koss Corporation shares reached a high of $22.92 and dropped to a low of $17.86 until finishing in the latest session at $18.65.

Guru’s Opinion on Koss Corporation [KOSS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koss Corporation is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

KOSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Koss Corporation [KOSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.54. With this latest performance, KOSS shares gained by 4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 759.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Koss Corporation [KOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.63, while it was recorded at 16.83 for the last single week of trading, and 18.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Koss Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koss Corporation [KOSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.00 and a Gross Margin at +34.44. Koss Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.53.

Return on Total Capital for KOSS is now -1.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koss Corporation [KOSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.78. Additionally, KOSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koss Corporation [KOSS] managed to generate an average of $14,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Koss Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Koss Corporation [KOSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21 million, or 12.80% of KOSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOSS stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 546,528, which is approximately 5557.054% of the company’s market cap and around 11.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 164,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.06 million in KOSS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $2.59 million in KOSS stock with ownership of nearly -7.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Koss Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Koss Corporation [NASDAQ:KOSS] by around 824,897 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 268,952 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 17,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,111,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOSS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,910 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 195,978 shares during the same period.