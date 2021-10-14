InMode Ltd. [INMD] Stock trading around $85.83 per share: What’s Next?

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] gained 13.77% on the last trading session, reaching $85.83 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2021 that InMode Expects Record Third Quarter 2021 Revenue of $93.5M-$94M, Raising Full-Year 2021 Revenue Guidance to $343M-$347M.

Conference call to be held on October 26 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced that it expects to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the Nasdaq market opens on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

InMode Ltd. represents 81.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.93 billion with the latest information. INMD stock price has been found in the range of $77.50 to $86.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, INMD reached a trading volume of 4226284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about InMode Ltd. [INMD]:

Barclays have made an estimate for InMode Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for InMode Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on INMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMode Ltd. is set at 6.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 48.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.50.

Trading performance analysis for INMD stock

InMode Ltd. [INMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.98. With this latest performance, INMD shares gained by 34.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 311.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.38 for InMode Ltd. [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.14, while it was recorded at 75.17 for the last single week of trading, and 46.49 for the last 200 days.

InMode Ltd. [INMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InMode Ltd. [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.34 and a Gross Margin at +85.03. InMode Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.40.

Return on Total Capital for INMD is now 33.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, INMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] managed to generate an average of $241,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.InMode Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

InMode Ltd. [INMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for InMode Ltd. go to 27.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at InMode Ltd. [INMD]

There are presently around $3,968 million, or 64.30% of INMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,155,748, which is approximately -0.217% of the company’s market cap and around 35.52% of the total institutional ownership; MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD., holding 2,118,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.8 million in INMD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $172.05 million in INMD stock with ownership of nearly 216.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMode Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ:INMD] by around 11,785,058 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 4,865,928 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 29,579,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,230,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INMD stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,879,874 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,102,720 shares during the same period.