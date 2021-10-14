Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] gain 18.14% so far this year. What now?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HA] price plunged by -3.51 percent to reach at -$0.76. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Hawaiian Holdings Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. (“Hawaiian”), plans to report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. An investor conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast accessible in the Investor Relations section of Hawaiian’s website at HawaiianAirlines.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live webcast, the call will be archived for 90 days on Hawaiian’s website.

A sum of 3349614 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.05M shares. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $21.42 and dropped to a low of $20.65 until finishing in the latest session at $20.91.

The one-year HA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.21. The average equity rating for HA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HA shares is $22.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for HA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HA Stock Performance Analysis:

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, HA shares gained by 4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.46, while it was recorded at 21.24 for the last single week of trading, and 23.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hawaiian Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.43 and a Gross Margin at -37.49. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.70.

Return on Total Capital for HA is now -18.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 312.85. Additionally, HA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 276.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] managed to generate an average of -$96,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $846 million, or 80.20% of HA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,132,706, which is approximately -1.122% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,068,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.98 million in HA stocks shares; and U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC, currently with $87.79 million in HA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HA] by around 7,497,553 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 4,763,614 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 28,201,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,462,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,928,409 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,393,180 shares during the same period.