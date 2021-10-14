Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: GROM] loss -4.92% or -0.21 points to close at $4.06 with a heavy trading volume of 4329993 shares. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Grom Social’s Top Draw Animation Studio Adds $1 Million in New Assignments.

Premium Supplier of Animation Production for Global Entertainment Brands Bolsters Output and Leverages New Leadership Team.

via NewMediaWire — Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Draw Animation (TDA), has commenced production on approximately $1.0 million in new projects through its sprawling studio in Manila, the Philippines. The assignments, two recurring episodic animated TV series, bolster the studio’s output and leverage the expertise of Top Draw’s animation professionals as well as Russell Hicks and Jared Wolfson, the studio’s newly installed President and Executive Vice President, respectively. Due to confidentiality, Top Draw did not disclose either the series or the commissioning client.

It opened the trading session at $4.43, the shares rose to $4.67 and dropped to $3.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GROM points out that the company has recorded -36.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -306.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, GROM reached to a volume of 4329993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for GROM stock

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.92. With this latest performance, GROM shares gained by 50.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 4.18 for the last 200 days.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.23 and a Gross Margin at +38.27. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.24.

Return on Total Capital for GROM is now -20.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.13. Additionally, GROM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] managed to generate an average of -$12,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of GROM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROM stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 39,425, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 17,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73000.0 in GROM stocks shares; and THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS, currently with $65000.0 in GROM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:GROM] by around 86,964 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 327,477 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 327,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,964 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 327,477 shares during the same period.