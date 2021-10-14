Gevo Inc. [GEVO] Stock trading around $6.75 per share: What’s Next?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.81% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.97%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Gevo and Axens Ink Alliance for Ethanol-to-Jet Technology and Sustainable Aviation Fuel Commercial Project Development.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) and Axens North America, Inc. (Axens) have entered into an agreement that establishes a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating the commercialization of sustainable ethanol-to-jet (ETJ) projects in the United States. As part of the alliance, Axens brings technologies with over 60 related patents; engineering packages; proprietary catalysts; and certain proprietary equipment required to convert ethanol into jet fuel. Axens would also provide process guarantees for commercial ETJ projects. Gevo expects to develop, own, and operate ETJ plants to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), utilizing its expertise in renewable alcohol production and technologies; Net-Zero business model; project financing expertise; customer relationships, and contracts.

Axens has a long history of developing and commercializing best in class technology to convert olefins, such as ethylene, propylene, and butylene into hydrocarbon fuels and blend stocks such as gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel:.

Over the last 12 months, GEVO stock rose by 525.00%. The average equity rating for GEVO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.32 billion, with 198.14 million shares outstanding and 196.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.64M shares, GEVO stock reached a trading volume of 10089402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEVO stock. On January 13, 2017, analysts increased their price target for GEVO shares from 4 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1097.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

GEVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.97. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 525.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.80 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.20, while it was recorded at 6.58 for the last single week of trading, and 7.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gevo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -471.12 and a Gross Margin at -174.84. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -725.90.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -22.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$1,296,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

GEVO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $483 million, or 39.10% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 16,374,530, which is approximately 44.298% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,894,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.78 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $63.81 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 12.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 30,787,821 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 5,819,477 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 34,943,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,551,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,330,023 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,058,200 shares during the same period.