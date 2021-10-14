Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] moved down -5.04: Why It’s Important

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] closed the trading session at $82.78 on 10/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $81.94, while the highest price level was $87.71. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Moomoo Sponsors FinTwit Conference October 8-10th, 2021 Hosted by Jonah Lupton in Orlando, Florida.

Moomoo, the popular smart investing platform for proactive traders, has announced its sponsorship and support of the FinTwit 2021 Conference. This event is hosted by entrepreneur and growth investor Jonah Lupton and will be held at The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott resorts in Orlando, Florida from October 8 – 10, 2021.

The conference brings together Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from the investing and financial world of what is known as “Financial Twitter” group. Jonah Lupton of Lupton Capital created this event to provide a platform for prominent KOLs to kickstart discussion around investing strategies and innovation at an in-person event. The conference offers an incredible networking opportunity for individuals at any investing level. FinTwit gives attendees the rare opportunity to interact with some of the best and brightest minds in the #FinTwit world.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 80.94 percent and weekly performance of -2.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 4245070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $253, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on FUTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 5.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.70.

FUTU stock trade performance evaluation

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -17.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.05 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.25, while it was recorded at 85.58 for the last single week of trading, and 123.11 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.92 and a Gross Margin at +82.16. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.04.

Return on Total Capital for FUTU is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.31. Additionally, FUTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] managed to generate an average of $129,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 9.03%.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,563 million, or 39.00% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 5,762,381, which is approximately 172.902% of the company’s market cap and around 8.35% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,468,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.08 million in FUTU stocks shares; and SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, currently with $196.53 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 15,037,273 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 13,030,195 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,896,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,964,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,097,642 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,229,952 shares during the same period.