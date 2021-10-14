eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain 49.05% so far this year. What now?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.70%. The company report on October 13, 2021 that eBay Recognizes Canadian Ecommerce Excellence with 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

In a year of continued economic impacts from COVID-19, eBay Canada celebrates small business success and announces a new partnership with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

The first half of this year saw a 50 per cent increase in the number of Canadian SMBs selling on eBay’s platform than the same period in 2019, pre-pandemic.

Over the last 12 months, EBAY stock rose by 30.06%. The one-year eBay Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.43. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.12 billion, with 674.00 million shares outstanding and 625.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, EBAY stock reached a trading volume of 2864582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $73.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $81 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $65, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on EBAY stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EBAY shares from 80 to 81.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.61, while it was recorded at 74.66 for the last single week of trading, and 64.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eBay Inc. Fundamentals:

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

EBAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 11.87%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,766 million, or 94.40% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,638,905, which is approximately 6.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,362,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.53 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly 55.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

473 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 53,180,087 shares. Additionally, 501 investors decreased positions by around 54,678,403 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 489,813,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 597,672,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,896,859 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 6,799,603 shares during the same period.