Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell -2.43% so far this year. What now?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] gained 1.17% on the last trading session, reaching $73.37 price per share at the time. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Dominion Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) will host its third-quarter 2021 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders including recent financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.

Dominion Energy Inc. represents 806.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.26 billion with the latest information. D stock price has been found in the range of $72.18 to $73.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, D reached a trading volume of 3039232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $84.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $88 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for D stock

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.06, while it was recorded at 72.91 for the last single week of trading, and 75.27 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $39,614 million, or 68.10% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,274,386, which is approximately 2.18% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,051,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.98 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 0.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

647 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 27,600,407 shares. Additionally, 640 investors decreased positions by around 25,734,918 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 486,588,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,923,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,618,674 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,580,449 shares during the same period.