Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] – find out why.

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] price plunged by -0.17 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on October 14, 2021 that EA to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on November 3, 2021.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the close of market on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. In conjunction with this release, EA will host a conference call to review its financial results for the fiscal quarter, discuss its outlook for the future and may disclose other material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live via a dial-in number or audio webcast.

Wednesday, November 3, 20212:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time).

A sum of 3073969 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.71M shares. Electronic Arts Inc. shares reached a high of $137.76 and dropped to a low of $132.9501 until finishing in the latest session at $136.44.

The one-year EA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.48. The average equity rating for EA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $171.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $150 to $168. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $151, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Neutral rating on EA stock. On April 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EA shares from 140 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 32.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

EA Stock Performance Analysis:

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, EA shares dropped by -6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.17, while it was recorded at 138.03 for the last single week of trading, and 140.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Electronic Arts Inc. Fundamentals:

Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

EA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 26.27%.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,786 million, or 94.30% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,124,435, which is approximately -2.812% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,869,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 billion in EA stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.94 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

451 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 22,378,446 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 17,992,952 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 221,915,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,286,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,767,765 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,604,108 shares during the same period.