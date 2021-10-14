Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $138

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] closed the trading session at $155.89 on 10/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $146.36, while the highest price level was $156.80. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Datadog Announces Virtual Investor Meeting.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced that it will host a virtual investor meeting at Dash 2021, its annual user conference.

The investor meeting will be webcast live on Wednesday, October 27, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Registration and webcast details are available on the Datadog Investor Relations website at http://investors.datadoqhq.com. On the day of the event, the live webcast will be available at http://investors.datadoghq.com. For those unable to attend, an on-demand replay will be made available after the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 58.36 percent and weekly performance of 8.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 50.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 5652769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $150.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $111, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock. On May 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DDOG shares from 100 to 103.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 5.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 52.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 312.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

DDOG stock trade performance evaluation

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.78. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.86 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.68, while it was recorded at 145.17 for the last single week of trading, and 106.22 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.28 and a Gross Margin at +78.43. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.07.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -1.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.22. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$22,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 29.40%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,563 million, or 78.00% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,960,579, which is approximately 36.459% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,845,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.09 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.12 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 26.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 28,792,942 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 17,156,348 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 137,275,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,224,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,041,996 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 4,564,314 shares during the same period.