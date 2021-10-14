Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] Stock trading around $169.72 per share: What’s Next?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] traded at a low on 10/13/21, posting a -0.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $169.72. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Crown Castle Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) plans to release its third quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. eastern time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-263-0877 and asking for the Crown Castle call (access code 7393600) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. The conference call may also be accessed live over the Internet at http://investor.crowncastle.com. Any supplemental materials for the call will be posted on the Crown Castle website at http://investor.crowncastle.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, October 21, 2021, through 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and using access code 7393600. An audio archive will also be available on the company’s website at http://investor.crowncastle.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2777019 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stands at 1.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.83%.

The market cap for CCI stock reached $74.66 billion, with 432.00 million shares outstanding and 429.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, CCI reached a trading volume of 2777019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $201.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has CCI stock performed recently?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.84 for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.32, while it was recorded at 170.35 for the last single week of trading, and 179.78 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.14 and a Gross Margin at +39.14. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.08.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 4.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 268.65. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] managed to generate an average of $215,510 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) go to 21.00%.

Insider trade positions for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]

There are presently around $66,981 million, or 92.30% of CCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,371,690, which is approximately 0.866% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,057,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.27 billion in CCI stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.18 billion in CCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 646 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE:CCI] by around 16,270,881 shares. Additionally, 514 investors decreased positions by around 16,101,614 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 362,281,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 394,653,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCI stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,062,211 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,444,089 shares during the same period.