Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] Stock trading around $34.42 per share: What’s Next?

Columbia Banking System Inc. [NASDAQ: COLB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.88%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that COLUMBIA BANKING ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of COLB and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Over the last 12 months, COLB stock rose by 34.56%. The one-year Columbia Banking System Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.31. The average equity rating for COLB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.70 billion, with 70.99 million shares outstanding and 70.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 438.95K shares, COLB stock reached a trading volume of 3042236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLB shares is $39.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Columbia Banking System Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Columbia Banking System Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $47, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on COLB stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COLB shares from 39 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Banking System Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.10.

COLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.88. With this latest performance, COLB shares gained by 3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.54 for Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.31, while it was recorded at 37.68 for the last single week of trading, and 40.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Columbia Banking System Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.91. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.67.

Return on Total Capital for COLB is now 6.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.83. Additionally, COLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] managed to generate an average of $70,202 per employee.

COLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Banking System Inc. go to 8.00%.

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,383 million, or 84.60% of COLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,544,539, which is approximately -4.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,239,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.61 million in COLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $130.41 million in COLB stock with ownership of nearly 6.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Columbia Banking System Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Columbia Banking System Inc. [NASDAQ:COLB] by around 4,343,934 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 5,249,039 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 59,634,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,227,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,578,733 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,032,946 shares during the same period.