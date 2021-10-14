Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Stock trading around $0.55 per share: What’s Next?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.55 at the close of the session, up 4.64%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Creates Live Musical, Bringing Virtual World to the Offline Stage.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announces a collaborative effort with musicians, music producers, and screenwriters from around the world, to create a global “virtual world” live musical.

The musical led by Color Star this time is themed “Dream”, and it will bring together renowned artists from around the world to jointly create a new type of innovative, situational musical. It will deviate from the traditional theater-style performance by fully utilizing an impromptu performance model, and involving the participation of all audiences, who will also become “actors”. Furthermore, all scenes will be prop scenes, with the background and fixed props independently created in the form of non-fungible token (NFT). The director’s script will be revised on-site based on live interaction and input from the audience, thus ensuring that every performance will have a unique beginning and ending. This is a brand new way of presenting live musicals developed by Color Star. The musical will also be exclusively live broadcasted on the Company’s celebrity interactive platform, Color Star app.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock is now -21.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSCW Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5596 and lowest of $0.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.67, which means current price is +15.50% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 4402732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.79. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -50.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.55 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8153, while it was recorded at 0.5245 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9707 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.60% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 243,838, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 211,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in CSCW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $88000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 610,261 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 353,519 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 23,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 939,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 416,772 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 338,589 shares during the same period.