Citigroup lifts Teck Resources Limited [TECK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.62%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Teck’s QB2 Site Visit November 1, 2021.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay and members of Teck’s senior management team will be presenting on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific time at Teck’s virtual QB2 Site Visit.

The live webcast will be available on Teck’s website at www.teck.com.

Over the last 12 months, TECK stock rose by 111.26%. The one-year Teck Resources Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.39. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.63 billion, with 532.00 million shares outstanding and 525.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, TECK stock reached a trading volume of 3647585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $32.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock. On July 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TECK shares from 27 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.62. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.63 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.88, while it was recorded at 27.31 for the last single week of trading, and 22.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +13.12. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.66.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.33. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] managed to generate an average of -$86,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TECK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to -12.25%.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,940 million, or 65.00% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 23,438,710, which is approximately 9.675% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,727,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.29 million in TECK stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $260.42 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly -7.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 37,488,359 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 35,458,504 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 173,679,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,626,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,789,948 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 6,190,955 shares during the same period.