CIBC lifts Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.65% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.67%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Endeavour Silver Produces 1,305,399 oz Silver and 10,541 oz Gold for 2.1 Million oz Silver Equivalents in Q3, 2021; 2021 Consolidated Production Guidance Raised to 7.7 – 8.0 Million oz Silver Equivalents.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) reports production of 1,305,399 silver ounces (oz) and 10,541 gold oz in Q3, 2021, for silver equivalent (“AgEq”) production of 2.1 million oz at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio, totaling 6.1 million AgEq oz for the 9 months ended September 30, 2021.

Management has increased 2021 consolidated production guidance to 7.7 – 8.0 million oz silver equivalents to reflect continued strong performance at Guanacevi due to higher than expected grades and tonnage milled. Full details are provided in the section, “Revision to Full Year 2021 Guidance” in this news release.

Over the last 12 months, EXK stock rose by 29.17%. The one-year Endeavour Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.03. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $772.64 million, with 194.93 million shares outstanding and 169.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, EXK stock reached a trading volume of 4141978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXK in the course of the last twelve months was 44.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.67. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $206 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,202,975, which is approximately 10.003% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,115,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.79 million in EXK stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $17.73 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 7,040,037 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,692,239 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 35,613,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,346,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,318,376 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,207,028 shares during the same period.