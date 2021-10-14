Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] moved down -0.52: Why It’s Important

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] plunged by -$0.98 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $191.25 during the day while it closed the day at $188.94. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend.

The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) voted to maintain the quarterly dividend of one dollar and eleven cents ($1.11) per share of common stock, payable November 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 25, 2021.

Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. With this dividend payment, Caterpillar will have paid higher annual dividends for 28 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.

Caterpillar Inc. stock has also loss -1.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAT stock has declined by -10.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.74% and gained 3.80% year-on date.

The market cap for CAT stock reached $103.75 billion, with 547.90 million shares outstanding and 546.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 3215913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $229.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CAT shares from 160 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CAT stock trade performance evaluation

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.79 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.00, while it was recorded at 192.53 for the last single week of trading, and 213.90 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 29.97%.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $71,758 million, or 69.90% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,434,967, which is approximately 2.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 41,041,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.75 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.97 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly 5.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,000 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 22,582,763 shares. Additionally, 791 investors decreased positions by around 22,436,847 shares, while 320 investors held positions by with 334,771,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,791,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,151,613 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 1,046,592 shares during the same period.