Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] is 34.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $50.97 during the day while it closed the day at $50.73. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Carrier Named to Fortune’s 2021 Change the World List.

Carrier honored for transforming the future of healthy buildings through innovative solutions, services and research.

Carrier Global Corporation, (NYSE: CARR) the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, announced it has been named to the 2021 Fortune Change the World list. The list is a global ranking of 50 companies meeting society’s greatest challenges through transformational business initiatives. As the COVID-19 pandemic increased focus on the health and safety of building occupants around the world, Carrier introduced its Healthy Buildings Program, a suite of innovative programs and solutions delivering healthy indoor environments, positively impacting people and the planet. From spreading awareness of the most fundamental elements of safety and security to supporting research on the cognitive and health benefits of improved air quality and ventilation, Carrier is leading the way to help people think differently about the importance of indoor environments.

Carrier Global Corporation stock has also loss -3.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CARR stock has inclined by 2.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.38% and gained 34.49% year-on date.

The market cap for CARR stock reached $45.60 billion, with 868.70 million shares outstanding and 867.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 4418219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $59.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CARR stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CARR shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.00 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.95, while it was recorded at 51.43 for the last single week of trading, and 46.06 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.17 and a Gross Margin at +29.38. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.42. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $35,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 18.59%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,542 million, or 86.50% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,915,630, which is approximately 0.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,450,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.84 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 2.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 552 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 83,575,516 shares. Additionally, 545 investors decreased positions by around 93,497,704 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 562,963,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 740,036,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,706,918 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 32,621,198 shares during the same period.