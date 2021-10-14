Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Revenue clocked in at $872.20 million, down -22.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] price surged by 6.10 percent to reach at $1.27. The company report on October 6, 2021 that New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California.

Research reveals the environmental dangers posed by diesel-fueled generator emissions threaten public health and create significant hurdles to achieving greenhouse gas reduction targets.

New research by economic and public policy consulting group M.Cubed finds a proliferation of backup generators across California, with nearly 90 percent being diesel-fueled, posing significant obstacles to achieving greenhouse gas reduction targets and driving nearly $136 million in annual health costs.

A sum of 3949315 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.27M shares. Bloom Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $22.28 and dropped to a low of $21.24 until finishing in the latest session at $22.08.

The one-year BE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.99. The average equity rating for BE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $31.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40.

BE Stock Performance Analysis:

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.07. With this latest performance, BE shares gained by 12.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.30, while it was recorded at 20.21 for the last single week of trading, and 25.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bloom Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.72 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.84.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,158.75. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 979.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$92,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,272 million, or 74.40% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 20,929,771, which is approximately 23.004% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,334,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.44 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $264.45 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 3.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 19,999,134 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 11,331,803 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 71,589,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,920,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,289,959 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,608,487 shares during the same period.