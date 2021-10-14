Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] fell -74.91% so far this year. What now?

Berkeley Lights Inc. [NASDAQ: BLI] gained 6.81% or 1.43 points to close at $22.43 with a heavy trading volume of 3231767 shares. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Berkeley Lights Investor Alert.

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Berkeley Lights To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 13, 2021) – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Berkeley Lights Inc. (“Berkeley Lights” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLI).

It opened the trading session at $21.185, the shares rose to $22.635 and dropped to $20.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLI points out that the company has recorded -54.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, BLI reached to a volume of 3231767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Berkeley Lights Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Berkeley Lights Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on BLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berkeley Lights Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

Trading performance analysis for BLI stock

Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.05. With this latest performance, BLI shares dropped by -31.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.73 for Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.90, while it was recorded at 19.78 for the last single week of trading, and 49.79 for the last 200 days.

Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.82 and a Gross Margin at +69.29. Berkeley Lights Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.67.

Return on Total Capital for BLI is now -20.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.40. Additionally, BLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] managed to generate an average of -$180,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Berkeley Lights Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]

There are presently around $928 million, or 63.20% of BLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,903,209, which is approximately 34.934% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,663,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.16 million in BLI stocks shares; and SC US (TTGP), LTD., currently with $78.49 million in BLI stock with ownership of nearly -27.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berkeley Lights Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Berkeley Lights Inc. [NASDAQ:BLI] by around 11,530,472 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 7,427,077 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 22,419,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,377,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,128,877 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,430,557 shares during the same period.