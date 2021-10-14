Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] moved down -4.55: Why It’s Important

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] plunged by -$0.65 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $14.20 during the day while it closed the day at $13.64. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Ashford Trust Amends Corporate Financing.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) (“Ashford Trust” or the “Company”) announced that the Company has amended its strategic financing from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”). The amendment extends Oaktree’s $250 million delayed draw commitment through June of 2024 if Ashford Trust repays the initial term loan of $200 million and accrued interest at any time prior to June of 2023.

Additionally, among other items, the terms of the exit fee were also amended. Under the current financing agreement, upon repayment of the loan, Oaktree is entitled to an exit fee of either (at Oaktree’s election): (a) 1,745,260 warrants to purchase Ashford Trust common stock or (b) 15% of the loan amount in cash (which Ashford Trust may satisfy with Company common stock). Per the amendment, Oaktree may elect to receive its exit fee in the form of warrants at any time after certain conditions are met and the amendment is effective. The Company plans to file a resale registration statement on Form S-11 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register the resale of the common stock underlying the warrants associated with the Oaktree exit fee.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock has also loss -3.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AHT stock has declined by -31.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.96% and lost -47.34% year-on date.

The market cap for AHT stock reached $376.60 million, with 200.57 million shares outstanding and 21.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, AHT reached a trading volume of 3639463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock. On June 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AHT shares from 7 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76.

AHT stock trade performance evaluation

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, AHT shares dropped by -9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.57, while it was recorded at 14.08 for the last single week of trading, and 27.21 for the last 200 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.82 and a Gross Margin at -50.05. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.01.

Return on Total Capital for AHT is now -7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.46. Additionally, AHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 101.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] managed to generate an average of -$5,665,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $82 million, or 25.00% of AHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,312,120, which is approximately 1029.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 674,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.2 million in AHT stocks shares; and BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $8.95 million in AHT stock with ownership of nearly 546.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT] by around 4,425,712 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 484,317 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,077,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,987,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHT stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 923,715 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 127,711 shares during the same period.