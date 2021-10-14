Argus slashes price target on Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] – find out why.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.46%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Raytheon Technologies Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) announced that its board of directors declared a dividend of 51 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 16, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Nov. 19, 2021.

Raytheon Technologies has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

Over the last 12 months, RTX stock rose by 50.67%. The one-year Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.74. The average equity rating for RTX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $134.53 billion, with 1.51 billion shares outstanding and 1.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, RTX stock reached a trading volume of 3236612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $101.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 400.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

RTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.94 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.02, while it was recorded at 90.01 for the last single week of trading, and 81.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Raytheon Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 24.30%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $108,199 million, or 80.40% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 142,632,109, which is approximately 0.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 128,386,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.51 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.08 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,002 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 52,815,721 shares. Additionally, 951 investors decreased positions by around 54,345,655 shares, while 263 investors held positions by with 1,099,342,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,206,504,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,859,191 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 15,951,479 shares during the same period.