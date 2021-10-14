Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Revenue clocked in at $6.50 billion, up 11.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] gained 0.20% or 0.33 points to close at $164.35 with a heavy trading volume of 3356766 shares. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Analog Devices Announces Inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuance, a First in the U.S. Technology Sector.

Analog Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) (“ADI” or the “Company”), a leading global high-performance semiconductor company, has furthered its leadership in sustainable financing following the successful placement of its inaugural sustainability-linked bond offering of $750 million in 7-year notes. This bond offering, a first in the U.S. technology sector, supports ADI’s commitment to environmental sustainability by linking financing to the achievement of its ambitious ESG targets.

Earlier this year, ADI continued to advance its climate strategy with new commitments to reduce the Company’s carbon footprint. ADI developed Science-Based Target reduction plans and set goals to become carbon neutral by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. In support of this, ADI also joined the U.N. Global Compact and their campaign, Business Ambition for 1.5°C, a call to action to reach a net zero emissions target. ADI is committed to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 27% by 2025 and 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year – consistent with reductions believed to be required to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Importantly, ADI’s newly issued sustainability-linked bond ties the interest rate on the bond to the achievement of the first of these two goals.

It opened the trading session at $165.96, the shares rose to $166.71 and dropped to $163.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADI points out that the company has recorded 2.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, ADI reached to a volume of 3356766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $191.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $119 to $215. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $179, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 69.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ADI stock

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.62, while it was recorded at 166.37 for the last single week of trading, and 160.69 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.08 and a Gross Margin at +58.25. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.79.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 9.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.62. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $76,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 17.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $84,213 million, or 70.80% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,735,959, which is approximately 0.444% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,701,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.35 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $5.73 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly 4.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 691 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 42,223,348 shares. Additionally, 516 investors decreased positions by around 28,733,088 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 441,442,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 512,399,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,525,241 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,132,412 shares during the same period.