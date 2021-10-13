Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] Revenue clocked in at $2.52 billion, down -25.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] closed the trading session at $7.33 on 10/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.32, while the highest price level was $7.49. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021.

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time (4:05 p.m. Eastern Time). At this time, Zynga will post management’s Q3 2021 Quarterly Earnings Letter, which includes Zynga’s third quarter 2021 results and outlook for the future, to its website at http://investor.zynga.com.

Zynga management will also host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, November 8, to discuss the company’s results. Questions may be asked on the call and Zynga will respond to as many questions as possible.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.73 percent and weekly performance of 0.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.53M shares, ZNGA reached to a volume of 12195597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNGA shares is $12.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNGA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Zynga Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Zynga Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $12.75, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ZNGA stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZNGA shares from 13 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynga Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZNGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZNGA in the course of the last twelve months was 26.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ZNGA stock trade performance evaluation

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, ZNGA shares dropped by -12.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.82 for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.20, while it was recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Zynga Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZNGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zynga Inc. go to 9.23%.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,668 million, or 84.30% of ZNGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZNGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,624,074, which is approximately 1.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 81,119,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $594.6 million in ZNGA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $552.51 million in ZNGA stock with ownership of nearly 3.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

250 institutional holders increased their position in Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA] by around 95,267,332 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 69,644,883 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 744,743,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 909,656,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNGA stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,021,578 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 12,874,724 shares during the same period.