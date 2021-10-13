Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] moved up 2.21: Why It’s Important

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.19 during the day while it closed the day at $4.16. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) will release its third quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the market close October 28, 2021, followed by a conference call and webcast on October 29, 2021, at 9:00 AM EDT.

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call.

Yamana Gold Inc. stock has also gained 5.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUY stock has declined by -2.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.76% and lost -27.15% year-on date.

The market cap for AUY stock reached $3.99 billion, with 965.60 million shares outstanding and 962.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.70M shares, AUY reached a trading volume of 11647063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8.25 to $9, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on AUY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AUY stock trade performance evaluation

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, AUY shares dropped by -0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.81. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.04.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 7.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.68. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 429.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yamana Gold Inc. go to 40.04%.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,761 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 112,814,385, which is approximately 4.024% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,380,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.22 million in AUY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $111.07 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 9.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 40,407,523 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 40,291,312 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 342,526,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,225,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,694,307 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,793,305 shares during the same period.