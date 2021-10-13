why Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.26

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] traded at a high on 10/12/21, posting a 10.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.75. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Sidoti – Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference.

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 130 Presenting Companies.

Wednesday and Thursday, September 22 – 23, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4826240 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ur-Energy Inc. stands at 8.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.14%.

The market cap for URG stock reached $362.30 million, with 190.24 million shares outstanding and 189.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, URG reached a trading volume of 4826240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $1.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19068.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.95.

How has URG stock performed recently?

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, URG shares dropped by -1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 262.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4508, while it was recorded at 1.6260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2695 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.43 and a Gross Margin at -97.90. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.79.

Return on Total Capital for URG is now -26.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.80. Additionally, URG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] managed to generate an average of -$1,983,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 781.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ur-Energy Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]

There are presently around $88 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,925,046, which is approximately 33421.3% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,278,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.99 million in URG stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $10.17 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly -42.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ur-Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 21,915,694 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 5,262,580 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 23,321,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,499,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,435,152 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 324,400 shares during the same period.