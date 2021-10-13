why Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.08

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] gained 13.29% on the last trading session, reaching $1.62 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Denison Announces At the Market Offering Agreement With Cantor Fitzgerald & Scotia Capital.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an equity distribution agreement dated September 28, 2021 (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”), providing for an at-the-market (“ATM”) equity offering program, with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (“CFCC”), Scotia Capital Inc. (together with CFCC, the “Co-Lead Canadian Agents”), Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. (together with the Co-Lead Canadian Agents, the “Agents”). View PDF version.

The ATM will allow Denison, through the Agents, to, from time to time, offer and sell, in Canada and the United States through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and/or NYSE American, such number of common shares as would have an aggregate offering price of up to USD$50 million. Sales of the common shares, if any, will be made by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the TSX and/or NYSE American or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale. The ATM will be effective until October 16, 2023 unless terminated prior to such date by Denison or otherwise in accordance with the Equity Distribution Agreement.

Denison Mines Corp. represents 805.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.32 billion with the latest information. DNN stock price has been found in the range of $1.39 to $1.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.33M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 28592935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 119.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for DNN stock

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.72. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 358.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.09 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3072, while it was recorded at 1.4340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1317 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] managed to generate an average of -$246,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.