Wall Street Analyst Initiated Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] plunged by -$2.46 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $95.76 during the day while it closed the day at $94.18. The company report on October 12, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Aspen Technology, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aspen Technology, Inc. (“Aspen Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZPN) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE: EMR) industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aspen Technology shareholders will receive approximately $87 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the new AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of Aspen Technology common stock they own, for total implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $160 per share.

Emerson Electric Co. stock has also gained 0.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EMR stock has declined by -3.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.92% and gained 17.18% year-on date.

The market cap for EMR stock reached $56.71 billion, with 598.20 million shares outstanding and 593.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 4278736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $109.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $89 to $97, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on EMR stock. On January 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EMR shares from 69 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

EMR stock trade performance evaluation

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.03, while it was recorded at 95.86 for the last single week of trading, and 93.12 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.63 and a Gross Margin at +40.38. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.70.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 18.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.26. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $23,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 12.90%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,649 million, or 75.20% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,616,504, which is approximately 0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,289,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.61 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.53 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -0.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 745 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 23,607,646 shares. Additionally, 692 investors decreased positions by around 26,180,345 shares, while 333 investors held positions by with 392,438,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,225,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,964,000 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 9,572,062 shares during the same period.