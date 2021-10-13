Wall Street Analyst Downgrade CSX Corporation [CSX]. What else is Wall St. saying

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] slipped around -0.37 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $32.13 at the close of the session, down -1.14%. The company report on October 8, 2021 that CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Yesterday, the Board of Directors of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) approved a $0.093* per share quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

*The dividend will be carried out to six decimal places to most closely approximate the $0.28 per share dividend amount prior to the three-for-one stock split that occurred on June 28, 2021.

CSX Corporation stock is now 6.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSX Stock saw the intraday high of $32.565 and lowest of $32.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.96, which means current price is +15.98% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.34M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 7327277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSX Corporation [CSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $36.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $34, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CSX stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSX shares from 37 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 34.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has CSX stock performed recently?

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.14 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.99, while it was recorded at 32.41 for the last single week of trading, and 31.82 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 14.87%.

Insider trade positions for CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $52,999 million, or 75.10% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 186,291,657, which is approximately 0.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 182,870,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.88 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.57 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

579 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 84,652,549 shares. Additionally, 587 investors decreased positions by around 124,175,553 shares, while 282 investors held positions by with 1,440,700,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,649,528,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,727,061 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 14,868,534 shares during the same period.