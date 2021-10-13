Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] is -60.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] price surged by 0.54 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on October 13, 2021 that INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley alleging violations of the Federal Securities Laws. The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) American Depositary Shares between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm’s investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com

According to the Complaint, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are global financial services institutions that served as prime brokers for Archegos Capital Management. The case alleges that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of Vipshop shares during the Class Period while in possession of material, non-public information about Archegos, and its need to fully liquidate its position in Vipshop because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses combined.Interested VIPS investors have until December 13, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

A sum of 5770211 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.20M shares. Vipshop Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $11.56 and dropped to a low of $11.14 until finishing in the latest session at $11.24.

The average equity rating for VIPS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

New Street have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $22 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on VIPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.66. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -20.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.96 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.94, while it was recorded at 11.04 for the last single week of trading, and 24.44 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.11 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.80.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 17.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.71. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] managed to generate an average of $113,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 86.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.85.Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 10.58%.

There are presently around $3,742 million, or 59.10% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,965,176, which is approximately 1.277% of the company’s market cap and around 7.89% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,674,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.18 million in VIPS stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $154.49 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly 23.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 107,059,573 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 92,424,787 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 133,434,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 332,918,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,157,260 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 28,778,788 shares during the same period.