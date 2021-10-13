V.F. Corporation [VFC] moved up 4.22: Why It’s Important

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] closed the trading session at $72.30 on 10/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.51, while the highest price level was $73.03. The company report on October 2, 2021 that VF Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Date.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at approximately 6:55 a.m. ET. Following the news release, VF management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet, accessible at ir.vfc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.35 percent and weekly performance of 7.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, VFC reached to a volume of 6031579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $96.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on VFC stock. On May 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VFC shares from 94 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 69.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

VFC stock trade performance evaluation

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.17. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.38, while it was recorded at 69.01 for the last single week of trading, and 80.02 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.94. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.88. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $8,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 47.72%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,781 million, or 86.10% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 78,556,288, which is approximately 0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,220,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in VFC stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $1.82 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -11.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 31,554,048 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 28,248,196 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 310,609,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,411,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,319,859 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,307,638 shares during the same period.