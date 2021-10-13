The Boeing Company [BA] moved down -1.27: Why It’s Important

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] plunged by -$2.88 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $228.66 during the day while it closed the day at $223.57. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2021.

“We made important progress driving stability throughout our operations in the third quarter, as we prioritized safety and quality and worked to deliver for our customers,” the company said.

The Boeing Company stock has also loss -0.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BA stock has declined by -0.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.43% and gained 4.44% year-on date.

The market cap for BA stock reached $131.10 billion, with 587.10 million shares outstanding and 585.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.61M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 8444649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $264.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $240 to $290, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 221.42, while it was recorded at 225.58 for the last single week of trading, and 228.64 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Boeing Company [BA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $70,334 million, or 54.00% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 44,045,462, which is approximately -4.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,607,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.53 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.89 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -3.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,024 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 14,690,716 shares. Additionally, 852 investors decreased positions by around 15,324,517 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 284,581,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,597,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,190,706 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 2,029,349 shares during the same period.