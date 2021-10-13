Redburn lifts T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] traded at a low on 10/12/21, posting a -0.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $116.28. The company report on October 12, 2021 that ATTENTION T-MOBILE CUSTOMERS: Labaton Sucharow Pursuing Claims Against T-Mobile for Multiple Data Breaches.

Labaton Sucharow LLP, a premiere plaintiffs’ law firm, announces it is pursuing claims on behalf of California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) customers whose sensitive personal information, including social security and driver’s license numbers, was compromised in multiple data breaches.

T-Mobile has suffered several data breaches since 2018. Most recently, on August 15, 2021, it was reported that hackers gained access to T-Mobile data and up to 100 million customer records, including at least 30 million containing customer social security or driver’s license numbers, were being offered for sale on the dark web. T-Mobile has acknowledged the breach occurred, and it is still investigating whether any customer records were stolen.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7029830 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T-Mobile US Inc. stands at 2.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.19%.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $147.46 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 590.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 7029830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $171.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TMUS shares from 133 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 705.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.27. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.26 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.66, while it was recorded at 120.49 for the last single week of trading, and 134.00 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +38.94. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.13. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 38.13%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $71,760 million, or 42.20% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 106,291,624, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,181,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.02 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.73 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 539 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 50,530,032 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 44,111,206 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 522,493,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,134,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,330,192 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 6,843,559 shares during the same period.