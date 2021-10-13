Pinterest Inc. [PINS] moved up 0.94: Why It’s Important

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] traded at a high on 10/12/21, posting a 0.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $51.41. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Pinterest Announces Second Annual Global Creators Festival on October 20th.

Creators and special guests will be headlining the Festival themed “Make it here,” sharing the inspiration brand’s newest products and experiences for the next generation of creators.

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) announced it will host its second annual global Creators Festival on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5696600 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pinterest Inc. stands at 2.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.35%.

The market cap for PINS stock reached $33.25 billion, with 636.19 million shares outstanding and 551.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.97M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 5696600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $72.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 75 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 88.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.20.

How has PINS stock performed recently?

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.58 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.72, while it was recorded at 51.23 for the last single week of trading, and 67.69 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.41. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.58.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.16. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$50,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Earnings analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 49.30%.

Insider trade positions for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $22,087 million, or 79.20% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 46,509,174, which is approximately 139.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,181,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in PINS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.67 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 5.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 89,617,608 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 59,583,485 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 280,424,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,625,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,953,712 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 18,999,778 shares during the same period.