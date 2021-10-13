Oppenheimer lifts UpHealth Inc. [UPH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UpHealth Inc. [NYSE: UPH] price surged by 4.07 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on October 5, 2021 that UpHealth, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) (“UpHealth” or the “Company”) announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 23,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a public offering price of $1.75 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,450,000 additional shares of Common Stock from the Company at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to the Company from this Offering, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $40.25 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from the Offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including licenses acquisitions or other strategic growth activities, as well as to repay certain of its current obligations related to its June 2021 business combination, inclusive of debt repayments and forward purchase obligations. The Offering is expected to close on October 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager, and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-lead managers for the Offering.

A sum of 5364760 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 894.80K shares. UpHealth Inc. shares reached a high of $1.80 and dropped to a low of $1.71 until finishing in the latest session at $1.79.

The average equity rating for UPH stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UpHealth Inc. [UPH]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for UpHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for UpHealth Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UpHealth Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

UPH Stock Performance Analysis:

UpHealth Inc. [UPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.19. With this latest performance, UPH shares dropped by -55.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.65 for UpHealth Inc. [UPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.3034, while it was recorded at 1.7240 for the last single week of trading, and 8.0875 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UpHealth Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for UPH is now -2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UpHealth Inc. [UPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, UPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UpHealth Inc. [UPH] managed to generate an average of -$1,599,070 per employee.UpHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

UpHealth Inc. [UPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18 million, or 9.20% of UPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPH stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP with ownership of 5,155,083, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 53.30% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 1,776,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 million in UPH stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.46 million in UPH stock with ownership of nearly 3980% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UpHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in UpHealth Inc. [NYSE:UPH] by around 8,851,903 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 8,408,391 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,350,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,909,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPH stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,266,942 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 7,411,149 shares during the same period.