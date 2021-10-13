New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is 13.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] closed the trading session at $11.27 on 10/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.11, while the highest price level was $11.375. The company report on October 11, 2021 that New Residential Investment Corp. to Acquire Genesis Capital LLC.

Acquisition of Genesis adds complementary capabilities in business purpose lending to New Residential’s suite of mortgage product offerings.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; “New Residential” or the “Company”) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“Goldman Sachs”) to acquire Genesis Capital LLC (“Genesis”), a leading business purpose lender that provides innovative solutions to developers of new construction, fix and flip and rental hold projects, and acquire a related portfolio of loans. Genesis is expected to originate approximately $2 billion of loans in 2021 and has originated over 12,000 loans since 2014. Genesis supports developers throughout the property lifecycle, partnering to create value for their long standing and new borrower relationships. New Residential intends for Genesis to operate as an independent subsidiary of New Residential.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.38 percent and weekly performance of 3.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, NRZ reached to a volume of 5165768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRZ shares is $12.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for New Residential Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $12 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for New Residential Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on NRZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Residential Investment Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

NRZ stock trade performance evaluation

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, NRZ shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.59, while it was recorded at 11.08 for the last single week of trading, and 10.38 for the last 200 days.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.69 and a Gross Margin at +79.19. New Residential Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.34.

Return on Total Capital for NRZ is now -1.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 511.49. Additionally, NRZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 271.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] managed to generate an average of -$248,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Residential Investment Corp. go to 14.88%.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,630 million, or 51.10% of NRZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,188,938, which is approximately 9.459% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,224,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $329.37 million in NRZ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $241.28 million in NRZ stock with ownership of nearly 50.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Residential Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ] by around 45,253,791 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 5,861,849 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 182,216,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,332,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRZ stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,668,617 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,644,885 shares during the same period.