Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Revenue clocked in at $1.30 million, up 272.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] slipped around -0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.21 at the close of the session, down -2.80%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that META to Present at Two Investor Conferences in October.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT, FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, announced that management will be presenting at two investor conferences in October. META will present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles on October 13th. The Company will also participate in the International Investment Forum (IIF) digital event on October 14th.

LD Micro Main EventWednesday, October 13, 2021Noon EDT.

Meta Materials Inc. stock is now 272.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MMAT Stock saw the intraday high of $5.411 and lowest of $5.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.76, which means current price is +282.53% above from all time high which was touched on 06/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.50M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 5491910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1121.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has MMAT stock performed recently?

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 567.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.76 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 4.65 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2245.46 and a Gross Margin at -421.73. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6609.76.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -12.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.91. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$3,195,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]

There are presently around $95 million, or 6.50% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,402,975, which is approximately 1370.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,166,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.5 million in MMAT stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $16.45 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 13,314,700 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,159,985 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,729,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,204,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,303,536 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 777,059 shares during the same period.