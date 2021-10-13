Market cap of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] reaches 77.09M – now what?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] price surged by 0.07 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on September 28, 2021 that AIkido Pharma Secures Interest in Electric Truck Maker, Tevva Motors Ltd.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) (“AIkido” or the “Company”) announced that the Company secured an equity interest in Tevva Motors Ltd, an electric truck producer with range extended vehicles on the road now.

Tevva Motors Ltd is a UK-based, leading developer of modular electrification systems for medium duty commercial vehicles. Using a system engineering approach, Tevva has developed world-class electric vehicle technology that adheres to the most rigorous of standards to ensure safety, reliability and durability. Tevva’s core proprietary technologies – comprising battery pack and management system, control system, software, and optional range extender – are applicable to almost any current 7.5t – 14t truck and is supplied as a package to OEMs for integration with their vehicles.

A sum of 17396678 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.13M shares. AIkido Pharma Inc. shares reached a high of $0.924 and dropped to a low of $0.8401 until finishing in the latest session at $0.90.

Guru’s Opinion on AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

AIKI Stock Performance Analysis:

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.38. With this latest performance, AIKI shares gained by 18.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.44 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7984, while it was recorded at 0.8660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0352 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AIkido Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -32.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$2,467,400 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 97.00 and a Current Ratio set at 97.00.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 18.10% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,136,875, which is approximately -4.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,270,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 million in AIKI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.82 million in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 2,790,767 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 857,171 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 5,600,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,248,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,708,935 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 382,605 shares during the same period.