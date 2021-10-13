Market cap of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] reaches 159.36M – now what?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] price surged by 0.94 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Adamis Announces Appointment of Meera Desai, Ph.D., to Board of Directors.

Appointment of New Director with Significant Experience in Drug Development, Licensing and Commercialization.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nasdaq: ADMP) announced the appointment of Meera J. Desai, Ph.D., as a new director and member of the company’s board of directors. Dr. Desai replaces Roshawn Blunt, who retired from the Board effective October 1, 2021.

A sum of 6474557 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.09M shares. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares reached a high of $1.15 and dropped to a low of $1.0401 until finishing in the latest session at $1.07.

The average equity rating for ADMP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

ADMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, ADMP shares dropped by -2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0483, while it was recorded at 1.0400 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9992 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -176.43 and a Gross Margin at +9.58. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -298.84.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -115.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -229.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -249.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.09. Additionally, ADMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$425,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 10.80% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,313,841, which is approximately 10.16% of the company’s market cap and around 1.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,742,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 million in ADMP stocks shares; and BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.74 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 5,581,656 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,944,593 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 8,637,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,163,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,172,885 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,384,499 shares during the same period.