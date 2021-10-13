Market Analysts see Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.73% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.84%. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Uranium Energy Corp to Present at the TD Virtual Uranium Roundtable.

NYSE American Symbol – UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (“UEC” or the “Company”) invites investors and shareholders to attend the Company’s presentation at the TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 3:10 PM ET.

Over the last 12 months, UEC stock rose by 228.43%. The one-year Uranium Energy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.32. The average equity rating for UEC stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $816.36 million, with 233.25 million shares outstanding and 227.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, UEC stock reached a trading volume of 15416829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $3.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on UEC stock. On March 14, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for UEC shares from 1.75 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

UEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.84. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 228.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uranium Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -16.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.22. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$304,386 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $265 million, or 35.80% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 22,424,963, which is approximately 18.771% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,123,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.31 million in UEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37.14 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 18.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 11,861,167 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 9,679,045 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 57,635,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,175,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 628,694 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,322,118 shares during the same period.