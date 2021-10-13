Market Analysts see CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] falling to $12. Time to buy?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] slipped around -0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.65 at the close of the session, down -1.35%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Liberty Global Selects CommScope HD Shelf for Next-Generation Network.

CommScope High Density R-PHY Shelf to support DAA and virtualization across global broadband network.

CommScope announced that Liberty Global has selected its High-Density R-PHY Shelf as a key component of its next-generation global gigabit broadband network. The HD Shelf will enable Liberty Global to push fiber deeper into its HFC network and realize the efficiencies associated with Distributed Access Architectures (DAA).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock is now -13.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COMM Stock saw the intraday high of $12.01 and lowest of $11.545 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.18, which means current price is +0.91% above from all time high which was touched on 07/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 3331841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $24, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on COMM stock. On April 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COMM shares from 14 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has COMM stock performed recently?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.94. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -19.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.09 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.95, while it was recorded at 11.97 for the last single week of trading, and 16.70 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.18 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.80.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 2.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 694.59. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,706.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$19,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 13.48%.

Insider trade positions for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $2,253 million, or 95.30% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,883,071, which is approximately 5.826% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 21,779,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.74 million in COMM stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $191.68 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 27,969,491 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 27,732,067 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 137,690,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,392,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,261,051 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,168,493 shares during the same period.